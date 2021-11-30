NIStructE to Hold Annual Conference, Eko Ile 2021

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers, NIStructE, is scheduled to hold its annual conference and 34th AGM tagged “Eko Ile…2021”.

This was announced by the President, NIStructE, Engr. Dr. Kehinde Osifala at the pre-conference briefing held at their Secretariat recently.

“The conference is designed to hold in two forms simultaneously: Virtual and Physical. This is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still very much around with us, and we need to observe all the Covid protocols”, he said.

The main theme of this conference is ‘’Digital Technology and Its Impact on Structural Engineering Practice in Nigeria’’, he said.

“The sub-themes are as follows, the built environment and physical infrastructure and the impact of digital technologies; digital engineering tools; digital construction and fabrication; application of digital technology in enhancing reliability in design, and construction of building, as well as learning and development in structural engineering in the digital era”, he said.

“Osifala stated that the conference was carefully chosen out from contemporary issues in Structural Engineering arising from the migration of Structural Engineering Practice towards digital technology worldwide. It is a tool for the future”, he said.

“The Conference which is an annual networking event for Structural Engineers in Nigeria, also provides a forum for Engineers, Professionals in the built industry, Government officials, Local administrative authorities, Funding agencies, Contractors, Suppliers of construction equipment and materials, Investors and other stakeholders in the built-environment from the public and private sectors to share ideas on best practices and proffer solution to challenges in our sector”, he said.

He stated that the conference provides a forum for stakeholders to learn from one another and discuss the effective ways of dealing with the present diverse challenges occasioned by the economic situation of the country.

“During the 2021 conference, delegates would have the opportunity to deliberate on issues pertaining to the development of the Structural Engineering in Nigeria, Digital technology Local and many more,” he said.

