Kwara-North Group Seeks Unity among Stakeholders

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The No-Youth No-Nation Movement, a sociopolitical organisation in the Kwara North Senatorial District of Kwara State, yesterday advocated unity of purpose among political stakeholders in the zone to enable the zone to fight long years of neglect ahead of the next general elections in the state.

In a statement issued by the group and signed by its Coordinator in the Baruten Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Idris Dauda, and made available to journalists, called on past political office holders in the area to support and allow present leaders function towards better development of the area.

The group advised a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Ibrahim Bio, to allow the current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Danladi-Salihu, to focus on proving his worth.

It said that the current speaker should not be blamed for the Bio’s alleged frustration, “which is a consequence of his political past.”

“Rt. Hon. Issa Bio Ibrahim is one of such politicians from Baruten Local Government, Kwara North Senatorial District of Kwara State, who, for almost two decades of his political sojourn in the Saraki dynasty enjoyed overwhelming support of our people from Baruten Local Government, who expected that as a son of the soil privileged to be at the centre of decision-making in the state, would be able to influence and attract development to our hugely underdeveloped communities.

“However, unfortunately, the former Minister couldn’t justify the privileges he had.

“We challenge Hon. Bio to recount his strides to better the lots of Kwara North, the local government and his country home, Gure, in particular.

“In a bit, Hon. Bio said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq believes that he is no more relevant and that it is the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and the younger House of Assembly members that are relevant and running government.

“In another bit, he also recalled in 2004, how Baba Saraki consulted him as the speaker over local governments elections, because it was his ‘domain’. If in 2004, Rt. Hon. Bio as the Speaker of the KWHA was the one consulted over state affairs concerning his local government and not some godfathers; it budges the mind why the same Hon. Bio would expect the governor to consider him more relevant than the current speaker and other lawmakers for consultations on state affairs.”

The group noted that “our understanding of Hon. Bio’s frustration is that he is not acculturated with the progressive style of people centrism, where the popular will of the people dictates actions of public officials, but expects to be regarded as another political demigod to whom the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu will report to. The former minister should know clearly that such era is gone for good in the anal of our statehood.

“How well has Hon. Bio used those developmental ideas he wanted to share with the governor during his years as the speaker of Kwara State and minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as there is visibly no evidence of such anywhere in Kwara North. Not even Gure, where the Hon. Minister hails from.

“Agreed, Rt. Hon. Bio as product of Saraki who has failed the test of the progressives is entitled to his political choice. We will, however, not fold our arms while the sensibility of our people is being played upon. We know where we are coming from and we are eternally grateful for the unprecedented development oriented representation Rt. Hon. Danladi-Salihu is giving us.

“If Hon. Bio was given the opportunity to prove his worth while he was a Speaker and Minister, which he did to the disadvantage of his people, he should allow Rt. Hon. Danladi-Salihu to focus on proving his worth, which he is doing to the admiration of all. The latter should not be blamed for the former’s frustration, which is a consequence of his inglorious political past.”

