In Most Bestial, Horrific Manner, IPOB Beheads, Cannibalises Two Police Officers

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A disturbing, hard to watch two minutes and eight seconds video of how the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the acclaimed security wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), celebrated the abduction and beheading of two out of three police officers, has surfaced online, causing shock and disbelief across the social space.

The repulsive video, which was also seen by THISDAY, featured some young men, believed to be IPOB/ESN members, communicating in the Igbo language and surrounded two severed heads of the police officers, placed by a fire they set up as if being roasted, in a remote place.

The brutish young men, who cannibalised the deceased, clowned and scorned them, even as they repeatedly stated that, one of the two killed looked like someone from a particular ethnic group from the look of his nose. the third officer was seen sitting on the floor with his fate unknown at the time the video was released.

But the federal government, which described the development as unacceptable, has vowed to bring to justice, the persons behind the gruesome murder of the two policemen.

Also, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, kicked against alleged plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to succumb to pressure and terminate the on-going trial of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, described the abduction of the three policemen and the killing of two of them, in the most horrific, barbaric and cannibalistic manner, as an unacceptable attack against the Nigerian state.

He condemned the murder of two policemen, warning that those, who carried out the killings, videotaped their heinous act and circulated such would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Mohammed identified the officers as ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police.

According to him, they were abducted on November 27, 2021 by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, otherwise known as Temple.

”Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘Gentle’.

”Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra States, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice,” he said.

While condemning the targeting and killing of security agents under any guise as a direct attack on the state that would not be tolerated, the minister said the continued attacks on security agents and agencies of government by ESN/IPOB ran contrary to calls in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue.

He also queried why those making calling for political solution have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

The minister, however, paid glowing tributes to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to their fatherland, as well as all security agents, who were serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

He further condoled with the families of the slain officers, praying that God to comfort and strengthen them.

Meanwhile, NEF, while advising President Buhari not to yield to pressure to release Kanu, said granting such request could do more harm to the country.

A group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, had recently met with the president at the State House, Abuja, where they demanded unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

The president said their demand for unconditional release of Kanu was a difficult one, but he would consider the request of the respected Igbo leaders.

NEF Kicks against Kanu’s Release