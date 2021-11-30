Encomia as Justice Ilori Goes Home

Steve Aya

It was encomium, praises, and indeed, a celebration of life as the Lagos State Judiciary last Wednesday held an honorary Valedictory Court Session for the ninth Chief Judge of the State, late Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, at the premises of the Ikeja High Court.

Ilori, who passed away on October 12, 2021 was also the fourth Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, and the fifth Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. He became the ninth Chief Judge of Lagos State in 1997, and retired from the Bench on January 5, 1999. He was the first Chief Judge, to introduce the electronic recording of courtroom proceedings in Nigeria.

Honouring Ilori, the then Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN on May 12, 2015 named the Magistrates Court in Ogba after him. He was the first former Chief Judge to be honoured by Lagos State, during his lifetime.

Speaking, at the well attended event, the Lagos State Chief Judge, Kazeem Alogba who was represented by Justice Toyin Oyekan-Abdullahi, the Admin Judge of the Lagos Division of the Lagos State High Court, said that the late Ilori will be sorely missed by the legal community, especially past and present Judges of Lagos State.

Justice Alogba further described the deceased, as a reformer and a very good mentor to the Judiciary.

The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, said Ilori had a stellar career at the Ministry of Justice where he served for 11 years. Onigbanjo who was also represented by Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, also described Ilori’s meritorious service as a Judge.

“In his 16 years of service as a Judge, no one left his court with any doubt that they received substantial justice according to the law.

“Under his leadership as the ninth Chief Judge of Lagos State, the Lagos Judiciary remained a pacesetter, with the introduction of verbatim court recording machines to enhance efficient justice delivery”, the A-G said.

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour representing the Body of Benchers at the occasion, said that the late Ilori was an accomplished Jurist.

“I learnt a lot from him. I joined him at the Lagos High Court as a Judge, and he became the last Chief Judge of Lagos State of the last century.

“While his Lordship was the Chief Judge, he was a respected Jurist and administrator. One outstanding feature of his Lordship when presiding, was his calmness, patience, attention to detail of evidence and cases before him.

“The Lagos State Law Reports are replete with his judgements. We celebrate a life well spent”, Rhodes-Vivour said.

A representative of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Mrs Abimbola Williams Akinjide, SAN described herself as former classmate of the deceased at the Nigerian Law School Class of 1964. She noted that Ilori had a distinguished 30-year career in public and private service, and was very active in legal practice after his retirement as a Judge.

“He must have had law in his DNA; he fathered 11 children, five of whom read law, and two became Judges; Justice Olusola Williams and Justice Yemisi Adelaja”, she said.

Responding to the tributes, a daughter of the deceased, Ms Oluwakemi Ilori, expressed gratitude on behalf of the family.

“He lived a life that he thoroughly enjoyed. His life was an inspiration to us his children. My father would have succeeded in any profession that he chose. He was a very thorough, meticulous and brilliant.

“We miss him dearly, he instilled values in us that made us appreciate what it is to live a worthy life. We are mourning, but we are so blessed to have such a fantastic man as our father”, she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

