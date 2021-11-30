Diamond Anniversary Lecture of OAU Law Faculty holds on Thursday

The Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife is set to hold a Public Lecture titled “Taxation and Fiscal Federalism: Imperative for National Development” on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11.00 am at the New Moot Court, Faculty of Law, OAU, Ile-Ife. This is part of the programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the OAU. The University popularly known as ‘Great Ife’ was founded in 1961 as the University of Ife, by the Regional Government of Western Nigeria. It became a Federal University in 1975 by virtue of a Decree of the Federal Military Government, and was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University on May 12, 1987 in honour of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Premier of the Western Region.

According to the Professor A.A. Adedeji, the Dean, Faculty of Law, OAU, the choice of Professor Abiola Sanni as the Guest Lecturer was hinged on his recognition as a thought leader in Nigeria on tax matters, an area in which he has distinguished himself over the years as a scholar of note with a passion for using the law as an instrument of social engineering and nation building.

Professor Abiola Sanni is a Fulbright Scholar. He is Professor of Law at the University of Lagos. He started his teaching career in OAU in 1991 as a Junior Trainee Fellow, served as the Acting Head Department of Business Law in 1997, before he transferred his service to University of Lagos in 1999. He served as the Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) in 2016, and subsequently, as the Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) in 2017, to implement the key recommendations of the Revised National Tax Policy. Prof Sanni will be sworn in as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on December 8, 2021.

