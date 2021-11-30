Cross River, Anambra Condole with Maduka over Wife’s Death

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has commiserated with the President of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Charity. Similarly, the Anambra State government has expressed shock over the passing away of Mrs. Maduka.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, Ayade said he received Mrs. Maduka’s untimely death with a profound sense of loss and shock.

According to him, “I’m saddened and devastated by her departure not because she would have lived forever but because we never imagined she will be gone so soon. “I’m, however, consoled that she lived a life of service to God and humanity, for in the words of Samuel Johnson, “it matters not how a man dies, but how he lives.”

Ayade said Charity was a wonderful and rare source of wisdom, strength and wit which will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

“As a diligent, hardworking and supportive wife, there is no doubt that she was an integral part of the success story that has become the Coscharis Group.

Meanwhile, in a press release to mourn her, the Anambra State government through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said that Mrs. Maduka was not just the wife of the chairman of one of Nigeria’s most successful businesses but the co-founder of the Coscharis conglomerate.

The release read: “Coscharis is a neologism derived from the names, Cosmas and Charity. The couple married at an early age in their Nnewi hometown with practically no financial resources and with limited formal education, but with hard work, vision, commitment and integrity turned their humble buying and selling business into a billion dollar conglomerate within a short period, with interests in automobile distribution, vehicle assembly, sale of fast moving automobile accessories, farming and so on.

“The government and people of Anambra State were delighted when a few years ago the Coscharis Group decided to set up a humongous modern farm in the state in response to the government’s ‘Think Home’ campaign, which seeks to create or raise the consciousness of investors from the state about the imperative of establishing businesses at home.”

Adinuba said that Coscharis today has one of the largest farms in the South-east geopolitical zone, which is located in Anaku, headquarters of Ayamelum Local Government Area, with a sophisticated irrigation system, complete with a modern big dam, which enabled it to engage in both rainy and dry season rice farming.

“Both Mr. Cosmas and Mrs. Charity Maduka scored a bull’s eye on October 2, 2019, when Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, commissioned the $300 million Coscharis Rice Mill at Igbariam, Anambra East LGA, the largest rice processing factory in the South-east.

“Coscharis Rice is among the best rice brands in the Nigerian market today.”

Adinuba said that Governor Obiano has already called on Dr. Maduka to commiserate with him on the death of his wife and also condoled with the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government, Mr. Chukwudi Orizu, as well as the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu, over Mrs. Maduka’s death.

