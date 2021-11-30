Commercial Activities Grounded in Onitsha, Nnewi over Prayers for Kanu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Onitsha and Nnewi, the commercial and industrial cities of Anambra State respectively, were Tuesday grounded with very little commercial activities in the cities, over prayers held by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

THISDAY learnt that markets and commerical entities failed to open for business, over notices said to have been dished out by IPOB, stating that prayer rallies will hold for Kanu.

Sources in Onitsha and Nnewi told THISDAY that markets, shops and other business entities failed to open for business.

“Our staff sent to Mgbuka old spare parts market to buy motor parts for the fixing of our company’s car returned without buying them, saying markets were shut,” the source said.

Further checks showed that commercial transport companies plying Awka to Onitsha did not also open for business.

The spokesperson of IPOB, Mr Emma Powerful, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report to confirm if the group actually held a prayer rally for Kanu.

In Awka, it gathered that markets were opened, but traders were afraid of opening their shops for business, citing a notice served the market leaders for the observance of the prayers.

Schools, banks and other businesses in Awka were however opened.

The previous day, Monday, had also been acknowledged as sit-at-home day, despite IPOB’s repeated notice that it had called off the exercise.

