Youth Empowerment Key to National Devt, Says Gbajabiamila

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that youth empowerment is one of the key factors to the development of the country.

Gbajabiamila stated this while addressing the youth participants of the Gbajabiamila Boot Camp Leadership Programme in Jos, Plateau State.

He said that since the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, it is imperative to build their capacity so that they would surpass the present crop of leaders.

He assured that he would continue to pay attention to the development of the Nigerian youth in whatever way he could.

Speaking on the initiative for the programme, Gbajabiamila said it was his way of giving back to society in order to have a better tomorrow.

He said: “For me, youth empowerment is the real empowerment because it prepares you for the future. I’m happy that you all went through the programme. From the package of the programme, I know you went through a lot of coaching, and you’ll come out as better persons. I’m glad that all of you have conducted yourselves in a good manner. You made us proud. I’m looking forward to meeting you soon.”

The Speaker thanked the Plateau State Government, the member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, the coordinators of the programme and the staff and management of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos and Sea School, Lagos for the pleasant leadership training for the Lagos participants.

