Two Petrol Tankers Involved in Head-on Collision in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Two petrol-laden tankers were at the weekend involved in an accident at Kanbi-Oloru on Ilorin-Jebba road in Kwara State.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, however, stated that “the timely arrival of firemen to the accident scene saved the two vehicles from being burnt and total destruction.

Adekunle said: “The trailers with registration numbers WSE163XA and FGF372ZS had a head on collision as a result of wrongful and careless overtaking by one of the tanker drivers.

“The accident occurred on Saturday evening, and the timely arrival of our firemen saved the two petrol tankers that were fully loaded with 33,000 litres petrol each from being razed and total destruction. Most importantly, no life was lost in the accident.”

Meanwhile, the Director of State Fire Service, Mr. Falade Olumuyiwa, has urged drivers to always exercise patience while driving.

