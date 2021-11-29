THISDAY’s Fasogbon, 13 others Emerge Finalists for Soyinka Award

THISDAY Journalist, Ms. Omolabake Fasogbon, has emerged one of the finalists for the 16th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

Fasogbon was shortlisted for her investigative report, “Death, Sleaze as Lagos N576m Highway Machine Sweepers Lie Fallow.”

The 13 other journalists shortlisted for the award included: Abiodun Omotosho of Nigerian Pilot; Benedict Uwalaka of Daily Trust; Ibrahim Adeyemi of Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ); Kelechukwu

Ogu of Rhythm 93.7 FM; Kunle Adebajo of HumAngle and Mary Abayomi-Fatile of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Others are Olatunji Obasa of Punch; Olukunle Akinrinade of The Nation; Sharon Ijasan of TVC News; Taiwo Adebayo of Premium Times; Tessy Igomu of Punch; Victor Asowata of The Will and Zainab Sanni of Agidigbo FM.

The selected journalists would be honoured on December 9, 2021, in Lagos.

The award is also in recognition of the World Anti-Corruption Day and eve of Human Rights Day, to acknowledge best practices in investigative journalism and call attention to its significance for attaining good governance, accountability, and social justice.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Motunrayo Alaka, said in a statement that the finalists emerged from a massive 222 entries, the highest since the beginning of the award initiative in 2005.

The award initiative has so far produced 109 finalists, 52 Soyinka Laureates, and 11 investigative journalists of the year.

It has also given 24 honorary recognitions for the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Award

