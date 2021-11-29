Okene Tops Ikoyi Club 1938 Order of Merit for 2021

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Sir Emmanuel Okene has clinched Ikoyi Club 1938 Order of Merit for the 2020-2021 golfing season in a dominant year that also saw him make the club’s Hall of Fame list after shooting a Hole-in-One.

The Chairman of Gasstock Limited won five Monthly Mugs out of 12 possible Mugs and finished in runners up spot on one occasion.

The accomplishment is special as three of the Monthly Mugs were clinched in a sequence, something of a historical feat on the hallowed greens of Ikoyi.

In addition, the nine-handicapper won the third net prize at the Club Championship, a performance that ultimately eased his path to winning the Order of Merit prize for 2021.

The two-term former Captain of Port Harcourt Club Golf Section recalled that asides the Mugs, he also won the Peters at 50 Tournament at Shell Club, Ogunnu, Warri last year. The kitty was an Open that had all the Category One players in addition to a few others.

He also remembered the eagle that nestled for hole-in-one on the par 3, Hole 7, playing a 9-iron off the tee when playing in a group at Ikoyi that also had Tunji Adebayo, Peter Eben-Spiff and Vitus Ezenwa.

“It was a fantastic hole in one and I was playing with some good golfers and as at Hole 7 none of them had taken honour. Adebayo played a sweet shot and flagged that nearly for a birdie. And I said if this guy can do this let me just go inside his ball. I took a 9-iron and went inside his ball and straight away- a hole- in-one. There it was. That is something I have been looking for and suddenly I am in the Hall of Fame for hole-in-one. I have come close to it severe times. Once it entered the hole and lipped out in Port Harcourt”.

