Messi Earns Hat Tricks of Assists as PSG Move 14 Points Clear

Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne and move 14 points clear at the top of French Ligue 1.

Former Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, made his first appearance for the club since his move in July.

Argentine international, Lionel Messi, played a part in assisting all three of PSG’s goals. Messi however spurned a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead midway through the second half when he shot wide after following up Neymar’s saved attempt.

Messi’s excellent pass with the outside of his boot set up Angel Di Maria before crossing for Marquinhos as PSG stretched their advantage after second-placed Nice lost 1-0 to Metz on Saturday.

After Neymar had an early finish ruled out for offside, Denis Bouanga gave St Etienne a 23rd-minute lead.

Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent-off for a foul on Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos headed PSG level from the resulting free-kick before half-time.

Di Maria curled in with 11 minutes left and Marquinhos added a third for the visitors in added time.

Bouanga’s opener, confirmed by VAR after initially being flagged offside, was the 11th time Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG have conceded the opening goal in the league in 2021 – their highest tally in a calendar year since 2012.

