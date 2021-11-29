Infrastructure Suffers as Buhari Administration Expends N250 Billion Monthly on Subsidy, Says Keyamo

Raheem Akingbolu

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has described removal of subsidy as an economic necessity that should not be politicise to enable Government provide necessary infrastructures for citizens of Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics interview and monitored by Thisday, the minister argued that between 2006 and 3018, the successive administration spent 10 trillion naira which is about 25million dollar on subsidising. He also pointed out that between 2019 and 2020, the country spent another 3trillion on sunsidy which is about 7 billion dollar.

He said, “As I speak now, we are doing about 200 to 250 billion monthly on subsidy. Put that side by side with what we need to spend on infrastructures; roads, hospitals and power, you will discover that our unnecessary spending on subsidy is denying Nigerians of what should go to infrastructures.”

He expressed his displeasure over the way politicians often use subsidy removal controversy to blackmail successive government and make governance almost impossible.

The human rights lawyer also faulted the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality and SARS-related abuses.

He described the panel as illegal.

His comments come two days before the Lagos State Government is set to submit its report on the events surrounding the October 20, 2020, #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate, to the Federal Government.

