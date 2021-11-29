FAAN Apprehends Staff, Immigration Official for Extortion

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it apprehended and suspended some of its officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The agency disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu that those apprehended, including Aviation Security (AVSEC), Customer Service and Nigeria Immigration Services personnel have been relieved of their On Duty Card (ODC).

“In line with management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has apprehended and suspended some officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that are bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”

