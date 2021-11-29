Emmanuel Dennis Joins Cantona, Arshavin, Klinsmann, Others in EPL Record

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian International, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, 24, yesterday equalled the English Premier League record set by Bruno Fernandes, Arjen Robben, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andrey Arshavin and Eric Cantona even as his Watford suffered 2-4 loss at Leicester City.

Dennis who was making his 12th appearance in the colours of Watford after his transfer from Belgian Club Brugge last summer, netted in the 61st minute before he was substituted by Ashley Fletcher in the 71st minute.

That goal was his fifth and also his fifth assist in 12 Premier League games for The Hornets.

With this, Dennis joined the exclusive list of six players in English topflight history to reach both five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer games. His fore runners include; Eric Cantona (11 matches), Jurgen Klinsmann (12 matches), Arjen Robben (11 matches), Andrey Arshavin (10 matches) and Bruno Fernandes (nine matches).

However, it was Dennis’Super Eagles deputy Captain, William Troost-Ekong that allowed Leicester to jump into the lead barely in the 16th minute of the six-goal thriller at the Kings Power Stadium.

With quarter of an hour into the game, Jonny Evans launched a free-kick forward, but Ekong ducked under the ball and that allowed James Maddison to drill in the 16th-minute opener past Daniel Bachmann in goal for Watford.

Watford were gifted a chance to equalise in the 30th minute when another Nigerian midfield supremo, Wilfred Ndidi, clumsily chopped down Dennis and Joshua King stepped forward to riffle his penalty into the top corner.

Dennis dispossessed Timothy Castagne and calmly finished to make it 3-2 in the 61st minute, but the hosts quickly restored their two-goal advantage after Harvey Barnes set up Ademola Lookman for a close-range tap-in.

But Jamie Vardy completed the victory dance as Leicester beat Watford 4-2 in a hugely entertaining match to ruin Claudio Ranieri’s return to the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri was in the opponents’ dugout for the first time since guiding the Foxes to their 2015-16 Premier League title and received a great reception from the grateful home fans who braved the blizzard winter conditions to support the home team.

The victory takes Leicester up from 13th into ninth, while Watford remain 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

