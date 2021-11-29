Ade-Ojo Launches First Motorsport Gaming App in Lagos

The Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, was the chief launcher of the first motorsports App that was launched in Lagos at the weekend.

The event which was part of the Nigeria Tourism Week had accommodated the App launch as it was the brain child of the Work and Play, Nigeria’s foremost Motorsport group that has won several awards for their contribution to tourism in Nigeria.

Ade-Ojo said, “I am very delighted to be here to launch a motorsport App, something that speaks to two things dear to my heart: youth and mobility.”

He said that he believes the App will help more youth to dream and spur them to be more ambitious.

The App, which the President of Work and Play, Adeoye Ojuoko introduced to the teeming audience at the MUSON Centre venue of the launch, was built as an extension of the racing experiences around the country and as a way to help people hampered by different reasons to have a virtual experience.

According to him, “We are very determined to get more youth engaged with Motorsports and the gaming platforms afforded us that leverage along with possibilities of visualizing a number of locations that we have had motorsport events since we got off as a group.”

The group which was formed in 2017 and had her inaugural event in Shagamu has hosted and supported a number of events in, Lagos, Akure, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Abuja and Ibadan till date.

The App features the models of the cars being used in the live racing events as well as virtual representation of the racing tracts and destination.

“Our goal is to present Nigeria to a wide range of audience in a manner they have not seen as well as using the App to support the e-sport community and support youth empowerment,” he added.

Efetobo Awhana, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Tourism Week said he was glad the platform was used to launch a new dimension to Tourism, which he believes the new realities occasioned by Covid restriction has placed on us.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

