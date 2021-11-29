2023: PFN Calls for a Christian President

Mary Nnah

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has declared that for the sake of fairness, justice and equity, whoever should emerge as president of Nigeria in 2023 should be a Christian.

Speaking at the end of the quarterly meeting of the National Executive Council of the Fellowship in Lagos at the weekend, the National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said: “We do not think it is right to have another Muslim president in 2023. A Muslim president would have governed for eight years by 2023. The Church has been fully supportive of him. We prayed and supported him. We don’t regret it. But now, we want a Christian president. They should take that into consideration. What is right is right. If you watch it, right from 1999, it’s been alternating, Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari. It shouldn’t be from President Buhari to another Muslim president. That will not be fair. Let us do what is right. God is a God of justice.”

Reacting to the argument that religion ought to be a consideration in the choice of who emerges as president, Oke said: “The argument that it should not be about tribe or religion is good, but it is idealistic. We should be pragmatic. Whether we like it or not, religion has become a major factor in the politics of

Nigeria. They brought it in, and having brought it in, we are in it together and we are saying, we want a Christian president. That is speaking for the teeming millions of Nigerians. Since the political gladiators have brought in the factor of religion, let’s play it according to the way it is. Nothing else is acceptable.”

The national president of the PFN also spoke about a variety of issues, ranging from the state of insecurity in some parts of the country, the economic situation and the challenges facing the country in the education and health sectors.

He restated the call by the Fellowship for the federal government to convoke summits to comprehensively address the issues facing the two sectors that have continued to trigger industrial unrest and massive brain-drain.

“Our leaders need to work harder. We appreciate that they are doing something, but they need to work harder. The current exchange rate is of great concern and unacceptable. Something should be done about the economy. The hardship is biting hard. People are hungry. We should do something. The Lord will help us,” the cleric said.

He thanked all Nigerians for their endurance over the years and for turning to God in prayers.

The bishop stated that: “We must not stop praying because our hope is in God. I want to assure every Nigerian that God is in charge of the situation. The siege is over. God is going to end the insecurity in this country, and he will give us peace. It is just a little time and the table will turn against the enemies of Nigeria. God will give us total victory. A little more time and we will be there by the grace of God”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

