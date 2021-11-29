2023: Atiku’s Mobilisation Machine Set Out in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba

A political machine, Salvage Nigeria Group (SNG), which shares the ideas of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday stormed Nasarawa State to mobilise support for the presidential hopeful ahead of 2023.

Chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, led the SNG political team to the Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Lafia, where he solicited support to persuade Atiku to declare for the 2023 presidential race.

Addressing PDP critical stakeholders at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, leader of the SNG, Chief Dokpesi, said the truth of the matter was that Nigeria has been led into a complete mess.

“Nigeria is facing a lot of challenges. We need a Nigerian that is experienced, that is matured, that is competent, that is tested and has all that it takes to unify the country.

“This country needs to be restructured. It needs to be reorganised and we need somebody, who is going to look at Nigeria fairly and justly and give people new hope,” he said.

Dopkesi, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be very patient and hopeful and not lose faith, because the country would remain united, progressive and successive.

“And by the grace of God, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP will provide the leadership that will take us out of the mess,” Dokpesi maintained.

Receiving the SNG team at the Nasarawa PDP secretariat, the state party chairman, Chief Francis Orogu, said Nasarawa was desperate to see somebody, who has the capacity to address the mess in Aso Rock.

“And we believe that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, is one man among many, who is more than qualified to do this job. Therefore, people like Atiku in the contest for this position is going to give the party a lot of credit and hope.

“Believing that Nigerians are going to chose the best, and Atiku Abubakar is one of the best this country can provide as president”, Orogu stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

