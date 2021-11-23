Unavailability of Interpreter Stalls Arraignment of Two Igboho’s Aides

Alex Enumah



The unavailability of a Yoruba language interpreter yesterday stalled arraignment of Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde, two aides arrested in the July raid of the premises of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The federal government through the Department of State Service (DSS) had on August 31, 2021, filed a five-count terrorism charge against the duo at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

They were among 12 other agitators arrested early July at Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The DSS had brought them to Abuja for further questioning, however, following a fundamental rights enforcement suit Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered for the immediate release.

Although Oyetunji and Babatunde were among the 12 released on the orders of the court, the federal government is saying there are evidence of commision of crimes by the duo.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, the defendents were accused of involving in acts of terrorism and being in possesion of prohibited firearms.

When the matter came up on Monday, defendants’ lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbensi, told the court that her clients do not understand English language, and that they needed an interpreter.

Effort by the court to get an interpreter was futile, a situation that forced the trial Judge, Justice Obiorah Egwuatu to adjourn to January 24, 2022, for arraignment.

Count one of the charge reads, “That you Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde, with others still at large, on or about the 1st day of July, 2021, at the residence of one Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), located at Soka area of Ibadan,

Oyo state within the jurisdiction of this Court did conspire to commit acts of terrorism, to wit: possession of prohibited fire arms, contrary to Section 17 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

The FG stated that offence was contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) act 2013.

Count five stated that Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde did use their Facebook account as a platform to promote terrorist activities contrary to Section 18(1 & 2) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015.

