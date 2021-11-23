LSMDA Rallies Support to Combat Drug Abuse, Trafficking in Nigeria

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA) has called on the support of stakeholders in the industry and its members to fight drug abuse, trafficking, sales and distribution of narcotics, hard drugs and other unwholesome products in the country.

The president, LSMDA, Alphonsus Okoroji, stated the influx and circulation of unwholesome products in the nation is worrisome as he urges every member of the association to key into the quest of riding the nation of narcotics and hard drugs.

Okoroji stated this at the 6th Annual General Meeting of the association held in Lagos.

According to him, the association has passed through the stages of sitting down, crawling and walking, saying that as the leading trade union in sales and distribution of pharmaceutical products, it is its obligation to respect and abide by rules and regulation of the government especially as its trade is regulated by different agencies of government.

“I encourage members to be committed and supportive to the association by paying their dues and levies. Fulfilling your obligation will help the leadership to serve you well. For the benefit of members and the association, we engage in some business transactions with some companies, in which various products were given to members to sell, take their profit and return the capital. I encourage who have not completed the payment to do so,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Commander, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Callys Alumuna, said the association is very important in ensuring that unwholesome distribution of goods is not carried out within Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

The State Secretary General, LSMDA, Mr. Hope Ezenwoke, called on the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) and Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit (PIU) to improve on areas in creating awareness to equip dealers with requisite skill needed in the practice.

“Many people do not know about the regulators except the association takes it upon itself to go into the interior areas to create awareness. We stand for integrity and excellence and we ensure that genuine drugs are being extended to the end users,” he said.

