TotalEnergies Celebrates African Customer Week 2021

TotalEnergies has announced that it will from today, November 22nd to November 26th, hold its African Customer Week.

TotalEnergies in a statement said the Africa Customer Week provides a veritable platform for the company to engage customers, “actively listen to them, and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, with our services. The year 2021 has been a challenging one for all of us due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of the challenges, our customers have remained loyal and committed to us. As a result, we consider our customers to be more than just consumers. They are, in fact, our partners!”

It added that one of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten its customers about its strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

“The change cannot be successful if we do not get the support of our customers.Our customers choose TotalEnergies because we promise to give them more than just fuel; we provide them excellent service.

At TotalEnergies:We prioritize our customers’ and staff safety, we have made a commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050, we have committed to offer cleaner energy products and services using our Solar and CNG offers., we take responsibility for our sales and service actions across all our sales channels, have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure our customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable, commit to offering convenience and one-stop offers to our customers and have backed this up with the introduction of Touchpoint financial services across the country and We prioritize our stations and facilities’ proximity to ease access to our customers.

“As part of activities to mark the week, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will make appearances on several radio stations across Nigeria, in an effort to further reach its teeming customers. We will talk about the bouquet of products and services offered by TotalEnergies during our visits to the select radio stations.

“We have also scheduled surprise visits to select TotalEnergies service stations and customer sites all over the country where we will reward customers with surprise “thank you” gifts, “it stated.

