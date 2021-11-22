Mixta Africa Launches Housing Units

Mixta Africa has launched her housing units in Marula Park, Lekki. The residential estate is located in the sprawling Lagos New Town (LNT) District, a development that includes the exclusive Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate and Beechwood Estate.

According to the developer, Marula Park is aimed at offering young professionals affordable housing, while creating investment opportunities for business owners and high net worth individuals. It offers a gated community with perimeter fencing, recreational facilities, and access to financial institutions, local parks, office spaces, reliable health care, a local shopping complex and mini marts.

The homes have two types of finish: shell finish (carcass to allow for homeowners to finish to their preferred tastes) and finished (with the exception of kitchen tiles, floor tiles in living areas, water heaters and extractor fans).

Depending on the finish and the payment plan, the prices per unit are N12.9m-N15.7m (1-bedroom), N21.2m-N25.7m (2-bedroom), and N27.7m-N33.6m (3-bedroom). For buyers looking for alternatives to outright payment, the project allows for a 20 percent initial deposit and the advantage of spreading the balance over a 12- or 18-month plan.

Residents of Marula Park are poised to benefit from the ongoing upgrade and expansion of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki Free Trade Zone, says Onome Umukoro, head of Marketing at Mixta Africa.

In terms of investment, Mixta Africa highlights the location as strategic with LNT having recorded consistent infrastructural investments over the years, making it a prime area of interest for real estate investors. Over 5,000 development units have been sold, according to the developer.

When development is completed, LNT is estimated to host over 200,000 people with an array of residential homes, malls, parks, religious houses, schools, community centres, etc. As a result of the ongoing construction of the LNT Road, all the communities in the town are promised easy and direct access to the main expressway.

