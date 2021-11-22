Iwobi Subbed as Man City Crush Everton to Go Second on the Log

PREMIER LEAGUE

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, played in Everton’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City yesterday to extend the Toffees’ winless streak to six-defeats and two draws.

The Super Eagles midfielder was introduced to the game in the 17th minute for the injured Demarai Gray.

The win however catapulted City to second on the Premier League standing

on 26 points and are just three points behind leaders Chelsea who hammered Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester 3-0 earlier on Saturday.

After frustrating their hosts for most part of the first half, Everton’s resolve was eventually broken as Raheem Sterling gave City the lead on 44 minutes.

The England forward was picked out with an exquisite pass from Joao Cancelo before slotting the ball home with a sumptuous half-volley.

In the 55th minute City doubled their lead through Rodri who hammered a rocket from 25 yards out after running onto the loose ball.

And with four minutes left City got their third after Bernardo Silva poked home Cole Palmer’s deflected shot past Jordan Pickford to wrap up the match.

