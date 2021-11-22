IPOB: Abia Judge Bans Security Agencies from Blocking Access to Courts

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies have been banned from blocking access to the premises and court rooms of Abia State High Court or any other court when it is in session.

Handing down the order, Justice Benson Anya said that security agencies have no right to prevent people from having access to the court while “there must not be any arrests in the premises and vicinity of any Court, “except as ordered by a Court of competent jurisdiction”.

He gave the order following the Court proceedings on Friday in the case of HIN/FR/14/2021 Nnamdi Kanu Vs Federal Republic of Nigeria and seven others. The IPOB leader is in the Abia State high court seeking for leave to enforce his fundamental rights with federal government, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, DSS, among others, listed as defendants.

The police and other security agencies had formed the habit of restricting movements along Ikot Ekpene road Umuahia and other

adjoining roads as well as barring people from entering the court whenever Kanu’s case came up for hearing.

But Justice Anya faulted the excessive enforcement of security, saying that barricading and impeding access to court is an anomaly in a democratic setting and could only be effected by security agencies if “the head of the court so requests in writing”.

“It is hereby declared unlawful to restrict the citizens and the members of the public access to the Court room and the Court premises during the working hours of the Court,” he declared.

He added: “That it is also declared that the act of barricading the Court, blocking roads leading to the Court and impeding access to the Court premises and the Court rooms in a democratic society by any person under any guise is unconstitutional, illegal and abuse of the integrity and sanctity of the Court of law.”

The Judge frowned at the disruptive activities of security agencies during court proceedings, noting that “in administration of justice only the prison officials and policemen posted on official Court duties are allowed within the Court of law and it is so ordered.”

According to him, “legal practitioners, litigants and the general public must be allowed free access to the Court without hindrance”, adding that security agencies should not portray the Court of law as an autocratic institution.

“The judiciary is a democratic institution with a mandate to protect the rights of any person or persons who approach the Court to ventilate their grievances. It is unlawful to militarise it or cause the Court to perform its function under the force of arms,” Justice Anya declared.

In addition, the Court ordered that the federal government and all the parties concerned must protect the sanctity of the judiciary, the freedom and constitutional rights of the people”. The case was adjourned to December 10, 2021 for motion.

