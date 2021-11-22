Igbo People Enterprising, Resilience, Says Former Kogi Governor

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has described the Igbo Community in the state as very enterprising and resilience in their endeavours.

Idris disclosed this while speaking shortly after receiving award of excellence that was presented to him during the celebration Igbo Cultural Day by the Igbo community in Kogi State at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium on Saturday.

He said that the Igbo are industrious and that is why they always adapt to everywhere they went to do their businesses.

The former governor was one of the several awardees at the 2021 Igbo Cultural Day, Kogi State Chapter. The organisers had found the ex-governor worthy of the honour for his commitment to development of the state while in office between 2003 and 2012.

The ex-governor pointed out that Igbo are everywhere in the country and doing excellently well in various field and businesses, noting that Nigerians would continue to live together in peace, harmony and move Nigeria to the next level.

He, therefore, commended the Igbo community for their wonderful cooperation during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

He also thanked the organisers for founding him worthy of the award of excellence that was presented to him, stressing that he would always identify with Igbo community in Kogi State and beyond.

