Ibom Air Apologises to Customers over Flight Disruptions

The management of Ibom Air has apologised to customers affected by the schedule disruptions experienced since Thursday afternoon.

In a letter of apology issued by the Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, the airline regretted the disruptions despite “our best efforts to maintain our well known schedule reliability and on time performance.”

It explained that it was unfortunate it had to do some unscheduled maintenance on a number of its aircraft at the same time, which it said, was a very rare occurrence

“Naturally, the consequence of this has been the delays and rescheduled flights you have been experiencing and we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused you.

“As an airline dealing with mechanical equipment, we know that despite our best efforts, every once in a while, there will be bad days and our business model is to keep these bad days very few and very far between. We have successfully done so more than 90% of the time since we commenced operations. And every time our schedule is disrupted, it is a very painful experience for us, because we know it inflicts pain on you and shakes your confidence in us!,” the company said.

It assured customers that the entire Ibom Air team was 100 per cent committed to restoring normal schedule within the next 24 hours.

