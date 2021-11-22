GOMBE’S BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION

The budget will give prominence to education, health, and infrastructure, writes Ismaila Uba Misilli

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya recently presented the 2022 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for constitutional deliberations and passage into law. It was a welcome development that the budget, tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation’, was presented early enough for the expected implementation from next year.

Before the presentation to the State House of Assembly, a town hall meeting on budget preparation had been held with traditional rulers, community leaders, trade unions and non- governmental organisations to harness their inputs in order to ensure an all-inclusive budgeting process. Also, the draft bill was subjected to further scrutiny by members of the state executive council at their sitting. These go to show that the Gombe 2022 budget is indeed the people’s budget that targets the consolidation of the gains of the previous ones.

The proposed size of the Gombe 2022 budget is N155bn as against the current year’s budget of N121bn, technically designed in line with some basic prevailing economic realities.

According to the budget estimates, the sum of N69bn is for recurrent expenditure while N85bn is budgeted for capital expenditure, representing 44.7 per cent and 55.3 per cent of the total budget respectively. The estimates show a healthy sum of N5bn standing as closing balance, suggesting some prudence in the government’s fiscal policies.

However, the above figures contrast sharply with the current budget which stands at 48.7 per cent for recurrent expenditure and 51.3 per cent appropriated as capital expenditure, perhaps strengthening the government’s inclination to do more in fostering greater development in the state through the 2022 budget.

Indeed, this perception was underscored by Governor Yahaya’s clarity of thought during the presentation that the 2022 budget drew largely on the aspirations of the Gombe State 10-year Development Plan (DEVAGOM) which has five strategic pillars: governance and administration, social development, economic development, infrastructural development and sustainable environment.

The budget is expected to be funded from recurrent receipts of N74 bn, mainly sourced from internally generated revenue, statutory allocation, government share of VAT and other FAAC receipts which would be spent mostly on personnel cost, overhead cost, social benefits, debt repayments as well as grants and subsidies. Whereas, capital receipts standing at N80bn will, among others, come from opening balance, consolidated revenue, local government contribution to joint projects, domestic grants, external grants, external loans and domestic borrowings.

The ambitious 2022 budget, expected to perform maximally having regard to the 68.5 per cent performance indicator of the current one as of September 2021, derives impetus from the deliberate huge provision of N85bn for capital projects to consolidate on the massive achievements of the Yahaya administration in the last two and half years.

Critical sectors to benefit from this amount are economic sector, social sector, general administration and law and justice. However, both economic and social sectors take the lion’s share as expected because of the relative importance and exigency on human development.

Thus, areas such as education, health, works and infrastructure, agriculture and livestock, housing and urban development, water resources, environment, rural development, trade and industry, security, women, youth and sports as well as science, technology and innovation are primed for excellence.

As key issues in human development, the state government has particularly been well focused on education, health and infrastructure so far while not neglecting other sectors. It’s all about priority and essential focus and inherent challenges of development, thereby opening up the state for rapid social economic transformation.

So the idea to consolidate on the record performance in the 2022 budget will see education growing in leaps and bounds as government invests more heavily on infrastructure, quality assurance, deliberate attention to science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies among other interventions in SUBEB and BESDA.

In spite of the gigantic successes already achieved in educational access and infrastructure, government is determined to do more to fully reposition education in the state. Work is currently ongoing to upgrade five secondary schools to mega schools with a capacity to accommodate not less than 3,000 students each and attracting investment to the tune of N2.8bn.

Similarly, the state government has kept its promise of ensuring the growth and development of the Gombe State University; the College of Education, Billiri; the State Polytechnic, Bajoga and the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada; the construction of a permanent site for the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Gombe, also attracting the sum of N3bn.

In the health sector, Yahaya’s administration has successfully revitalized one primary health care centre in each of the 114 wards of the state, upgraded the State Specialist Hospital in Gombe and established the Gombe State Hospital Services Management Board.

The government has equally renovated the Bajoga and Kaltungo General Hospital and reconstructed the Kumo General Hospital.

Thus, with N6bn budgeted for health in the 2022 budget, more development is expected in this critical sector by improving and creating greater access to quality healthcare services to the people.

The budget document, as presented by the governor, also highlighted the importance attached to continued development of works and infrastructure in the state. According to the governor, the sector remains a priority to his administration owing to the need to further tackle dilapidation of infrastructure stock and completion of abandoned projects.

Governor Yahaya noted that most of these projects have either been completed or at various stages of completion, adding that approval had been given for the preparation of a 30-year Gombe State Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (GSIIP) as institutional vehicle to promote infrastructural development now and in the future. No wonder this sector got a whopping N21bn in the budget.

It is significant that water as a major issue in Gombe and environs was further enhanced in the budget with the sum of N6bn, reflecting the seriousness Governor Yahaya places on it, perhaps to remind the people of his manifesto and why he has to deliver on his promises. With this development, it is becoming possible to realize the strategic Pindiga water augmentation project, the Dukku and Gombe South Regional water projects as well as the utilization of water bodies along the river banks.

Also, it is salutary that Gombe, being agrarian state, agriculture and livestock were well accommodated in the budgetary allocations just as the government was conscious enough to prioritize the environment where before now serious efforts had been made to tackle the huge challenge of gully erosion stretching over seven kilometres with recoded havoc over time.

While the model Gombe Goes Green (3Gs) project is in progress, an environmental master plan is also in the offing. Thus, a budget of N4.6bn for the environment is a good thing in a year the world beamed the searchlight on climate change as a threat to humanity.

Other areas like housing and urban development, security, law and justice, rural development, women affairs and social development, youth and sports were all given their fair quantum of the budget.

Interestingly, housing and urban development got N7bn which will, among other provisions, help to build 2,500 units of affordable and social houses in addition to ensuring the take-off of the Gombe Capital Special Development project.

By and large, the Gombe 2022 budget proposal looks realistic and progressive as the estimates suggest with the possibility of spreading greater prosperity to the people.

The focus is now on performance level which is envisaged to be better than the current figure of 68.5 per cent just as the remarkable character of the government as a stickler for transparency and accountability continues to define its stewardship, thereby accentuating the budget as one of consolidation.

Misilli is the Director General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe

Monday comment1

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

