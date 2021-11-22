Experts Call for Self Regulation of CSOs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) need to be self-regulated, experts have advised. The experts said this has become imperative to check unprofessional conducts and to boost the trust of all Nigerians in the practitioners.

Leading the call is the Chairman of the National Technical committee on CSO self-regulatory Framework, Harry Udoh.

Speaking in Abuja at the National Consultative Meeting on CSO Self-Regulation in Nigeria, Udoh said those managing CSOs in the country need to know that they should to be accountable to their donors and seen to be transparent by all.

He said: “You cannot lead the call for transparency and accountability if you are not seen to have same.”

He said it is quite unfortunate that the operatives of CSOs are largely seen as swindlers by many, reiterating that this call for publication of how fund donated to them are used.

He said against the misconception by those in government that those operating CSOs are not patriotic, he argued that many of them are very patriotic and are even in the field because of their passion to see Nigeria attains greatness.

He revealed that the meeting was designed to ensure accountability and transparency in the civil society groups, stressing the need to develop frameworks that will change the wrong narrative about the organisations.

On his part, the National Programme Manager of European Union for Citizens Driven Transformation, Damilola Babalola, said the meeting was called to support the strategic priority in strengthening the CSO process.

He said: “It is pertinent that CSOs are seen to be able board in their operation in order to build trust and confidence.”

He noted that whoever is like a Sheriff should be seen to be above board.

