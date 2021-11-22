Brazil-based Dealer Behind Cocaine in Lagos Airport Toilet Nabbed

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A Brazil-based Nigerian, Okafor Okwudili, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with 2.55 kilogrammes of cocaine dumped in a toilet at the E-Arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

The drug was discovered in the toilet of the airport on Friday 12th November after it was dumped there by a trafficker who was obviously scared of being caught by narcotic officers positioned at the airport.

According to a press statement yesterday by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the following day, Saturday 13th November, the actual owner of the consignment, Okafor arrived the airport from Brazil via an Ethiopian Airline flight and was promptly arrested.

He said Okafor when he was interrogated in custody, confirmed he is the owner of the seized illicit drug.

In other interdiction operations across the country, Babafemi disclosed that over 6,043.9 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs were recovered in five states of Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Ebonyi with more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed.

He said a suspected fake security agent, Abdullahi Mohammed, who claimed to be serving in one of the security formations in Mubi, Adamawa state was arrested with four blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4 kilogrammes along Bazza- Michika road.

Also, four other suspects were arrested at different locations in Jimeta, Yola North local government area, with assorted substances such as cannabis, diazepam, Exol- 5 and Tramadol tablets.

He disclosed that in Ondo State, three persons: Alabi Idowu; Oluwatomipe Olorundare and Finity Sunday were arrested on Monday 15th November and a total of 2,771 kilogrammes of cannabis recovered from them. At Oke Ogun camp, Ipele, Owo Local Area, 59-year-old Mrs. Joy Peter was nabbed with over 39 kilogrammes cannabis and Tramadol tablets on Wednesday 17th November.

Babafemi said over 2,832 kilogrammes of drugs were seized and more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed in parts of Ekiti state, while 2,582 kilogrammes of cannabis was recovered on Tuesday 16th November from Itapaji forest, Ipao, Ikole Local Government Area, 250 kilogrammes was seized from Ise forest, Ise-Orun local government area where the cannabis farm was also destroyed on Thursday 18th November.

He said in Ebonyi State, 29-year-old Ivoh Chukwuemeka accompanied by his girlfriend Ogbonna Peace, 18, was intercepted along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway with 20.357 kilogrammes cannabis on Friday 19th November, also 377.5 kilogrammes cannabis was seized from at least two suspects: Lucky Okhian and Aaron Monday in Owan West local government area as well as Okpokhumi forest in Owan East local government area of Edo state.

Commenting on the latest arrests and seizures, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the officers and men involved in the operations across the commands for sustaining the heat on drug cartels in the country.

He said: “We are proving to the bad guys and merchants of death that we’ll not stay a step ahead of them but two steps in this game, and this we must sustain as we prepare to go into the new year.”

