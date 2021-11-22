78 Arrested for Rape of Minors in Jigawa

About 78 men have been arrested in Dutse, Jigawa State Capital for raping minors, most of whom were children hawking wares in the streets of the state capital.

This was confirmed by the state police command, which said that it has secured some convictions.

Parents of the minors have severally complained about the raping of their children and were seeking for justice, as they alleged that their quest to seek for justice does not always come through.

Channels Television reported that conviction of rapists is not in tandem with the rate of the crime committed in the state.

But recently the police in the state arrested a shopkeeper, Ibrahim Haruna, for allegedly raping a six-year old girl in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The acting police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said Mr Haruna, 25, a resident of Gawuna Quarters in Hadejia town, lured the minor into his shop and violated her.

The police said the suspect was arrested on June 17 following a complaint from the victim’s mother, Maryam Kani.

The police said the victim was taken to Sexual Assault Referal Centre in the state capital, Dutse, for medical examination.

Following the complaint, the suspect was arrested immediately and taken into custody for investigation.

Reports indicate that some rapists have bagged life imprisonment in the state.

