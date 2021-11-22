77-year-old Gun Runner Arrested in Delta

A 77-year-old man, Michael Enipozi, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police command for alleged gun running.

The suspect, who hails from Isoko South local Government Area of the state, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly selling fabricated guns to criminals in the state.

It was gathered that Enipozi, who was arrested after some suspected armed robbers were apprehended, had been in the business of gun production for 25 years.

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed the arrest of the old man.

Giving an account of how the suspect was arrested, he said police operatives, at about 5am. received a distress call about activities of armed robbers in a premises along Ozoro-Ughelli road, and raced to the scene.

Edafe disclosed that the robbers, on sighting the police team and vigilance members led by the DPO Ozoro Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen fled the scene but they were chased until one of the suspects, Emma Ighodalo, aged 28 was apprehended with a live cartridge while two others escaped.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000. The suspect led the Police to Isoko where the said Michael Enipozi ‘m’ aged was arrested.

“Three double barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 77 years old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals and he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years”, Edafe said.

