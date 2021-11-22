2023: Tinubu Support Group Inaugurated in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Edo State Chapter of Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 Media Roundtable Steering Committee was at the weekend, inaugurated in Benin City, the state capital with a call on Nigerians to make Mr. Bola Tinubu their choice as president.

The Chairman of the 10-man Steering Committee for Tinubu in Edo, and former member, representing Oredo federal constituency, Razaq Bello-Osagie, who inaugurated the media committee, said the call became necessary because the man Tinubu, represented leadership powered by vision and unrepentantly commitment for development.

He also called on the media to set the agenda for the 2023 general election with a view to removing boundaries of tribe and sentiment with the aim of canvassing for issue based campaign.

According to him, “what we are doing is the hunger for the average person in Nigeria to see the sterling qualities of the former Lagos State Governor as a man who has demonstrated that democracy is the way to go right from the NADECO days till now.”

Bello-Osagie added: “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a political colossus, a Czar in politics and a man who has demonstrated the new definition of what democracy should be, and so should be giving opportunity to build the country especially in the area of security and economy with a common objective to restore and integrate our country among comity of nations as well as to see that the quality of lives of our people improve.”

Earlier, the Convener of the Media Roundtable, Ms. Adetutu Owolabi, in her welcome remark, noted that the objective behind the Tinubu project is for the people to make informed choice of him as the most qualified in the 2023 presidential election.

“We are a group of Nigerians, who share the vision of Tinubu becoming the president come 2023. The group views are issue based devoid of mudslinging. In other words, moving from the traditional method of campaign of calumny to the ability of the contestant,” she said.

Delivering a lecture titled: “Why Tinubu Should Be The Next President”, the Guest Lecturer, Dr. Agbadua Oyakhiromhe Bamidele, said what stands the APC national leader out amongst other contestants is that he is a true democrat, who relates with all key stakeholders across party lines, hence, the cult-like followership that other politicians lack.

Besides, he described Tinubu as one with national and international clout, courageous, educated and with the wherewithal to fund campaigns through those he has uplifted, and above all, a man that has demonstrated religious tolerance to name but a few.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

