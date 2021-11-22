2023: Emmanuel Plots Succession Agenda, Raises Group to Actualise Plan

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, weekend, unveiled a-38 member pressure group, Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), to set agenda for a peaceful transition ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Governor inaugurated the body and its national executive committee members at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Nest of Champion, which was filled to capacity.

Addressing the crowd, the governor insisted that the politics of 2023 would not divide the state and urged the people not to allow partisan politics to destroy the progress the state has so far achieved.

Emmanuel, grand patron of the body, stressed that the peace being enjoyed in the state was responsible for the development it has witnessed and urged the people not to accept any political party, whose aim was to destroy the achievements of the state, saying the state was a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold.

“I want to say here, that this message started here in Akwa Ibom, is needed in all the 36 states of Nigeria. This message must go round that we need peace, we need brotherhood. This symbolises the hallmark of our movement.

“Without peace there is no development; without peace there is no progress; without peace nothing can be done. The absence of progress is the absence of peace. What are we saying to the world? Leave us alone.

“Politics will never divide us, political parties will never divide us. If we, citizens of the state, agree that there will be peace, there must be peace.

“I want to assure you that the peace we are pursing today will bring development, investors, money. Money does not go to where it is unsafe, it will come to Akwa Ibom.

“For any place to have peace, one party must decide to play a fool and that is you. We are saying no to armed robbery, conflict, inter-religious wars.

“Even the politics of 2023, the politics of partisan war will not divide us. This is a socio-political movement. Peace must be sustained and multiplied so that we can move forward.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom. The only political party that can ensure peace in Akwa Ibom is PDP. As we go into 2022, politics will gather momentum. Any party, who would not preach peace to you, don’t open your doors to them.

“If we must progress, if we must achieve something, there must be Peace. The development we have witnessed in the last six years is as a result of the peace we have witnessed in the state.

“As the political year draws closer, anyone who is not preaching peace should not have access to you. As your governor, till my last day in office, I’ll continue to live up to my responsibility for which you voted me into office” he said.

In a goodwill message, National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), lauded the development strides of the Emmanuel administration, noting that for a long time, the state has remained a bedrock of peace hence the wide spread development.

“This Movement today is for the sustainance of the peace that’s already in the state and this shows that the governor is a forward thinking person,” he said.

Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, who was chairman of the event, said the gathering was without discrimination, as everybody present was bonfide members of the PDP.

The Maintain Peace Movement, he said was open for all to join, noting that the progress the state has made under the leadership of the governor was not in doubt.

Speaking on behalf of the 38 members committee, National Chairman of MPM and outgoing National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, said the committee has in the past three months already gone round preaching the message of peace across the 368 wards and local governments in the state.

“We pledge that we in the MPM are prepared to work with you to ensure PDP retains Akwa Ibom State in 2023, and your successor will be the one chosen by you,” he said to the governor.

