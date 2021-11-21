Women to Discuss Impact of Insurgency, Banditry

Worried by attacks on women and girls, Nigerian women are coming together to discuss the impact of insurgency and banditry on the womenfolk.

This was contained in a statement by the Communication Officer, Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF), Angela Nkwo.

He said women would, at the meeting, develop an action plan and strategies to address the increasing cases of violence against women and girls (VAWG) and the acceleration of gender equality for an inclusive society.

The conference tagged: “Women Peace and Security, Perspective on Inclusion, Issues and Progress,” will also address the surge of insecurity and crime across the country.

Other expected outcomes include the development of effective strategies that will ensure the peaceful existence and safety of women and girls in Nigeria; strengthened voices of women to challenge oppressive practices and human rights violation; improved respect for the human rights of women and girls; and the advancement of gender equality in Nigeria.

The conference will equip women with capacity to participate in politics and to engender peace and security.

