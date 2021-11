THISNIGERIA NEWSPAPER INAUGURAL LECTURE HOLDS 1ST DECEMBER

... GOV FAYEMI TO CHAIR EVENT; BISHOP KUKAH IS GUEST SPEAKER; IREDIA, OZEKHOME, ISSA AREMU ALSO TO MOUNT PODIUM

Barely one year after hitting the new stand, Nigeria’s fastest- growing print and online newspaper, THISNIGERIA and its online version: thisnigeria.com, is set to host its inaugural annual lecture.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Chairman of the occasion is Dr John Kayode Fayemi, CON, governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum.

The theme for the lecture is: “Nigeria: Rousing the Sleeping giant and making it Run”.

Eminent cleric and Bishop of the Sokoto archdiocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah is billed to deliver a paper on “National Cohesion for Growth and Progress: The Nigeria Dilemma”

Discussants are legal dynamo and human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekome, SAN and Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, the DG of the Nigeria Institute of Labour Studies. The event will be moderated by media icon, Prof Tonnie Iredia, OON

The event, which promises to attract leaders from all walks of life including politics, diplomacy, business community and the media, is designed to further deepen discussions on our nation and the way out of the myriad issues confronting her.

In a statement announcing the lecture, the Publisher/ Chief Executive Officer of ThisNigeria Media Limited, Mr Eric Osagie, said the event was conceptualised as the newspaper’s contribution to critical nation building.

“We are a newspaper of the people, by the people and for the people. That’s why we are called THISNIGERIA. We believe Nigeria is a great country that should have been greater, but for myriad issues confronting her and reasons occasioned by failure of successive leadership. However we believe that crucial conversations on the state and future of our union are a sine qua non to her reaching the heights of her potentials. Our annual lecture series will hopefully deepen national conversations on nation of our dreams, our fears and faith in the democratic project. “

THISNIGERIA joined the vibrant Nigeria media market on September 28, 2020, with a broad, corporate vision of being the leading media, entertainment and digital platform, providing credible, unbiased and factual news reportage of Nigeria, Africa and the world.

With its motto as “know the truth” and targeted at readers in the C¬Suite, the elite in the politics, business and diplomacy, THISNIGERIA is steadily and surely capturing the hearts of many Nigerians, especially with its captivating headlines, aesthetic designs and in depth reporting.

Osagie, who also doubles as editor-in-chief, says: ” We know where we are going. We may be young as a brand now, but we are undaunted. Our team has the skill and drive to position our newspaper as a leading brand in a not-too distant time. We urge advertisers and readers to keep faith and key in. We are a moving train. And there is no stopping us, ” he said.

