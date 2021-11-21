P-Square Brings Back Memorable Moments with Reunion

GLITZ ENTERTAINMENT

Since the news of the reconciliation of the musical twins Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as P-Square, last week, fans have continued to flood social media with memories of their past songs and performances. Some even urged the singers to ditch their individual music labels. Following their breakup, Peter and Paul identified themselves as solo artists Mr P and Rudeboy respectively, but they never really got their groove back.

However, fans became elated when at their 40th birthday bash, Paul announced to the crowd that it was time to bring P-Square back again. A rousing cheer greeted the announcement and fans again suggested that they have a December concert to mark their reunion.

The birthday party was well attended by big wigs in the media and entertainment industry. The twins took their guests down memory lane, singing some of their popular songs such as ‘E No Easy’. At one point, they invited Don Jazzy on stage to sing ‘Collabo’.

P-Square’s rift was one of the most discussed in the entertainment industry. Not a few waded into the matter, but efforts to reconcile them continued to hit a recalcitrant block. The duo officially made their reunion public on the eve of their birthday when a video of the brothers embracing each other circulated on social media.

On Thursday, November 18, when they turned 40, they took to Instagram to celebrate themselves, a clear indication that indeed P-Square is back again. That same day, Peter released his new single ‘I Love You’ featuring Simi and international artist Tamar Braxton.

Whether the twins would give in to fans’ pleas to host a December concert or not, time will tell. But what is certain though is that the twins are back again and may soon release a single together.

