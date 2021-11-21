Lawan, Okowa, PDP Celebrate Jonathan at 64

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 64th birthday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Nigerians, across the divides, “are proud of former President Jonathan as an exceptionally patriotic leader and national icon.”

The party added that Jonathan’s achievements and personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation remained indelible in the history of the nation.

It said: “Over the years, as deputy governor, governor, vice president, President, African Union (AU) Envoy and Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace in Africa (ISCP-Africa), Jonathan has continued to distinguish himself as a humble, forthright, selfless and excellent administrator, who puts the interest of the people above every other consideration.

“Jonathan’s efforts in entrenching democratic tenets of good governance, equity, fairness, justice, rule of law, credible elections, tolerance, mutual respect as well as accountability in governance, stabilised and strengthened the bond of unity among Nigerians during his tenure in office,” the party explained.

Furthermore, the party said Jonathan’s landmark achievements, including legacy projects and programmes brought unprecedented massive development and empowerment of citizens in all critical sectors, in line with the manifesto of the PDP, leading to the economy being ranked as one of the fastest growing in the world under the party’s watch.

“Jonathan’s personal sacrifices in ensuring the unity and stability of our nation, particularly after the 2015 election, stand him out as a statesman who put the wellbeing of the nation above personal ambitions.

“Even outside of office, our party is proud of the role the former President Jonathan is playing in ensuring peace, unity, stability, credible elections and good governance in other parts of the world”, the main opposition party said. .

On his part, Lawan rejoiced with the former Nigerian leader for his good health and for the selfless service that he continues to offer in Nigeria and in Africa.

The Senate in a statement from his office, said: “Since leaving office in Nigeria, President Jonathan has put his high standing, experience and energy to working for peace, democracy and development in Africa.

“The former President has demonstrated how a great leader can continue to play very significant role even out of office.

“President Jonathan believes in the Nigerian project and has amply demonstrated this by promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“His acts of statesmanship have been recognised even outside Nigeria and have made him a good example of leadership in Africa.

“I join his friends, political associates and numerous well-wishers in wishing him many more happy celebrations of this day and many more years of impactful service,” Lawan said.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa saluted Jonathan, saying his statemanly commitment to peace and democracy in Africa had earned him well-deserved international recognition.

He lauded the former Nigerian president for his outstanding efforts towards international peace and reconciliation in the West African sub-region and across the continent.

The governor said Jonathan’s meteoric rise in international diplomacy and entrenchment of peace and democracy in Africa “has been definite and impactful. Jonathan’s remarkable mediation effort has earned him the honourable position as ECOWAS Peace Envoy in Mali.”

He also observed that the commitment to rule of law and respect for freedom of expression makes the Jonathan administration unmatched in the light of prevailing situation in Nigeria.

Okowa said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our leader and ebullient statesman, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 64th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, it gives me pleasure to celebrate you for your laudable role in deepening democracy in our dear country and Africa.

“Your administration will long be remembered as leading the government that practised rule of law and respected freedom of expression, which has long become an ‘expensive commodity’, if not ‘off-the-shelf’ in recent times in our polity.

“As our dear former President clocks 64 years today, it is my prayer, and that of numerous Nigerians, that God will continue to strengthen you in your commitment to ensuring greater peace, good governance and enduring democracy in Nigeria and Africa.”

