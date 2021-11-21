Adetona Adewale Akeem: I’m a Man of Many Hats

Revered marketing professional, digital media practitioner, social commentator and social media influencer, Adetona Adewale Akeem, aka Islimfit who is also the Convener of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) has affirmed that he is indeed a man of many hats. The serial entrepreneur in a recent interview reveals how he is able to manage all his endeavors despite the economic situation of the country.

He said: “I’m a man of many hearts. The ability to function in different capacities as and when due is the premise of my career journey and experience over the years. I started off my professional career by working in a Media and Advertising agency, after which I moved to the client side of the divide – a Fintech brand in Lagos. I spent a few years as the Digital Marketing Manager before climbing the ladder to become the head of Marketing. My mentorship and social commentating activities outside my regular job also makes it easy for me to wear such various hats.”

On his best kept business secret, Islimfit gave out hints, especially for starters, he said, “My best kept business secret is diligence, prudence and the right attitude to work. No matter how good you are in your field, without the right attitude, you might not go far. The right attitude coupled with the spirit of excellence is what will make potential customers want to have anything to do with you. Also, the devil is in the details. Paying 100% attention and ensuring excellence delivery and implementation are key for me.”

He further added, “So to a freshly graduated Nigerian youth finding it hard to get a white-collar job, my advice would be – equip yourself with relevant Digital Skills. The world has evolved and Youth all over the world are now positioning themselves for jobs in Tech, all thanks to the advent of digital technology.

Due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, companies in the world have been affected in one way or another, which has led to the digitalization of their businesses. That’s why in 2021, the demand for skills like AI, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing, Video editing, UI/UX design, SEO/PPC marketing etc. are still very high and maybe even more important than last year. Companies now need people with these skills to successfully promote and grow their business in the digital environment.”

Looking at the next 10 years, Islimfit shared his thoughts on what he envisaged himself. “The dream is to love and admire Nigeria from abroad while working very hard to build Tech solutions for Nigeria and Africa market, and also help brands achieve their desired marketing goals,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

