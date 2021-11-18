Sultan Urges Buhari to Fulfill Agreements with ASUU

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to ensure that the federal government honour the agreement it reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) so as to prevent another strike.

The traditional ruler, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, stated this yesterday in Ibadan at the grand finale of the convocation of the University which was also used to celebrate its 73rd Founder’s Day.

Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university, was represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, National Universities Commission, Chris Mayaki.

Speaking the sultan said: “I will like to request the visitor to please look into the requests by ASUU. An ultimatum has been given to the government by ASUU. I will like to call on government look into ASUU’s requests.

“Where agreements were reached, uphold such agreements. As Muslims, we know that almighty Allah do not say what he cannot do. It is terrible in the eyes of the Almighty to say what you cannot do.

“If the government has entered into any agreement with ASUU, please redeem such agreement so that our universities can remain open and our children remain in school for the betterment of our great country.”

He also appeal to government for improved funding to enhance research and physical development of the university.

The sultan also called on the new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, to ensure genuine reconciliation with other contestants for the development of the university.

In his speech, the Pro-Chancellor and the Chairman of the Governing Council of UI, John Odigie-Oyegun, said the university required a special intervention and hard work to restore its respect among universities in the world.

On his part, Adebowale said the university was still facing the problem of power, as well as Internet connectivity.

