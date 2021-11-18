Bandits Kill 213, Kidnap 676 Persons in Four Months in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government on Thursday, said bandits have killed 213 persons and kidnapped 676 others across the frontline local government areas of the state between July and October 2021.

The government added that 724 suspected bandits and other criminals terrorising communities in the state were arrested by security agencies within the period under review.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, stated this while briefing journalists on the progress of the security challenges containment orders recently signed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari to tackle banditry in the state.

He further explained that 296 suspects were under prosecution and 75 others were under investigation by different security agencies in the state.

Inuwa said: “On the whole, the statistics with regards to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling from the commencement of the containment order to date has revealed a drastic reduction in the number of reported cases.

“For instance, for the period of July/August 2021, there were a total of 173 reported kidnap incidents affecting 475 persons; whereas for September/October 2021, 61 kidnap incidents occurred with 201 victims.

“Banditry cases for the same corresponding periods were 97 incidents for July/August, 2021 with 130 deaths and 57 injured and 56 incidents for September/October 2021 with 83 deaths and 58 injured.”

According to him, “480 suspects were arrested between March to September 2021; 42 under investigation and 216 under prosecution. From September to date on the other hand, 244 suspects were arrested; 33 under investigation and 80 were under prosecution.”

While describing the security containment order as a child of necessity, Inuwa said the government’s effort towards curtailing security challenges in the state was not aimed at bringing hardship to the citizenry but to curb the menace.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

