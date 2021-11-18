Ardova Raises N25.3bn Bonds Under its N60bn Debt Issuance Programme

Kayode Tokede

Ardova Plc has announced the successful completion of a N25.3 billion Series 1 fixed rate senior unsecured bond issue under itsN60 billion debt issuance programme.

The Bond Issue is the largest local currency bond issuance by an indigenous oil and gas company in the history of the Nigerian debt capital markets.

The Bond Issue was 143% subscribed and comprised 7-year Tranche A and 10-year Tranche B bonds. The 7-year Tranche A bonds priced at 13.30% and the 10-year Tranche B bonds priced at 13.65%.

The Bond Issue attracted participation from a diverse range of institutional investors including pension funds and asset managers, supported by an A rating from DataPro and an A- rating from GCR.

The strong level of oversubscription demonstrated investor confidence in Ardova’s niche position as a leading indigenous integrated energy company, its strong management team, business strategy and credit profile. Ardova will apply the proceeds of the Bond Issue to fund expansion projects and its working capital requirements.

Commenting on the landmark issuance, Chief Executive Officer, Ardova, Mr. Olumide Adeosun expressed delight at the overwhelming success of the Bond Issue and thanked the Issuing Houses and other professional parties for working tirelessly to ensure the timely and successful completion of the Bond Issue.”

Adeosun also added: “We are humbled by the warm reception of our Series 1 (Tranche A and Tranche B) Bonds Issue by Nigeria’s ever growing institutional investor community.

“The 7-year and 10-year tranches provide Ardova with the much-needed flexibility to expand and diversify our operations as well as increase our footprint across the country. Our relationship with Nigeria’s debt capital markets commenced in December 2016 with the issuance of the Company’s debut bonds.

“This landmark transaction evidences our commitment to nurturing this relationship and adopting the debt capital markets as a fundamental part of our funding strategy on our journey towards being the largest supplier of energy in Nigeria.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Chuka Eseka said: “Vetiva is delighted to have provided Ardova with full-scope advisory and issuing house services on the Issue. The success of the transaction demonstrates investors’ confidence in the management, vision and purpose of the Ardova team and we thank the Board and management of Ardova for giving Vetiva the opportunity to lead on this landmark transaction. We are very proud to be associated with Ardova and look forward to extending our advisory capabilities to the Company on its other strategic initiatives.”

