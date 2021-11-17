Relive Housing, Unveils Cornerstone Heights Housing Project

Hamid Ayodeji

Relive Housing in collaboration with Chicks Doing Real Estate (CDRE) and Home Work Group Development and Properties Limited have announced the ground breaking of its real estate development project, Cornerstone Heights which would comprise fifty six units of two bedrooms apartments.

The real estate firms during the unveiling at weekend, in Lagos revealed that the initiative was birth from the organization’s dedication towards developing quality and luxurious accommodation at affordable rates, whilst contributing its quota in order to solve the housing deficit problem of the country.

According to the Founder, Relive Housing, Mojisola Afolayon the location of the project was strategically picked as it is located within the axis of Ogombo town, which is an emerging city in Lagos about to blossom.

She said, “We gathered that Ogombo town was the perfect fit for the project as it is a developing area in Lagos State that has the amount of space we needed towards our goal of community development.

“It is also situated in a secure and serene environment conducive for development and residing.

“Also, In order to improve the standard of living of the residents, Cornerstone Heights would consist of facilities such as grocery shops, shopping mall, barber shop, basketball court, car parking spaces, gym and crèche.”

On his part, Development Director, Home Work Group Development and Properties Limited, Jide Adekola said, “The design of the structures are very simple but functional and effective as it conforms to every regulation, in terms of setbacks and number of parking spaces per flat.

“Also, when you are constructing something this big it is required that drawings which conform to the regulations of the state government are submitted, which we have done.

“In regards to what makes this location ideal for this kind of project, we have seen that there is a lot of development coming into the area as the government is about to embark on the rehabilitation of the Ogombo-Sangotedo road.

