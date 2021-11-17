Buhari Sends Delegation to Kano for Burial of Aliko Dangote’s Younger Brother

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent a delegation to represent him in Kano at the burial of Alhaji Sani Dangote, the younger brother of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who died after a protracted illness in the United States on November 14, 2021.

The President had earlier put a telephone call across to the Dangote family in Kano during which he commiserated with them on the demise of Sani.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a release issued on Wednesday, said the body of the deceased was brought to Kano early on Wednesday and was buried after the funeral prayer at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

In a message to Alhaji Aminu Dantata, the Patriarch of the Dantata family and to the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko, President Buhari paid tribute to the deceased as an honest business leader with a reputation for honesty and integrity.

In a letter sent through the delegation led by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, President Buhari described the late Sani Dangote as “an exemplary person who, along with his brother, Aliko, demonstrated the power of human spirit and determination.”

He thanked the Dangote’s for spreading happiness and giving the country an appreciable identity to the world.

The President prayed to Allah to grant fortitude to the Dantata and Dangote families over the loss.

The delegation met Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata, the mother of the Dangotes and also consoled the Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and through him consoled the Emirate Council and the people of Kano.

The delegation was also received by the Governor, Dr. Abdullaahi Umar Ganduje who thanked the President for sending a powerful delegation to the burial.

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko and his uncle, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, expressed appreciation to the President and prayed in turn for his good health and the success of the administration he leads.

The presidential delegation included the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed; Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu; Director-General DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.