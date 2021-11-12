Repositioning IBOM ICON Hotel to World-class Tourist Attraction

It has been one year since Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria was appointed as the new management company for the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort by the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Kayode Tokede evaluates the journey so far and how the present management has repositioned the state’s prime hospitality resort into a profitable venture and world-class leisure hub

October 2020 marked the formal takeover of the hotel’s management by Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of the Kenya-based Icon Hotel Group Africa (IHGA) to manage the 5-star Ibom Icon Hotels and Resorts.

The aim was to reposition the hotel, grow its fortunes and project the state’s tourism and hospitality potential.

The hotel commenced operations in September, 2007 under the name, Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, and is managed by Starwood, an international hospitality brand.

However, the relationship between the State government and Starwood ended in September, 2017 and with the exit of Starwood, the name of the hotel was changed to Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort that same year to reflect its full ownership by the Government.

Following the non-satisfactory performance of the hotel’s managers over the years, the state government considered there was a need to engage the services of reputable and professional hospitality managers with not only a proven track record of performance but respected in the international hospitality industry.

The imperative of having such a manager with these credentials derived from the fact of the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration’s building of Akwa Ibom State as the industrial, economic, and tourism hub in the South of Guinea and not just in Nigeria.

IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort’s status as the symbol and flagship of the Akwa Ibom hospitality industry implies that the state needed a manager with the capacity and expertise to turn around the hospitality brand without losing its cultural essence in making it the pride of the people as well as the state.

It is important to mention that in the quest for managers that would fit the bill, the state government gave priority consideration to an indigenous brand with deep knowledge and experience of traditional African hospitality, which it desired to be infused in the form of local culture in service delivery whilst maintaining international appeal.

The lot fell on ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, a subsidiary of a hotel group that has carved a niche for itself as the most sought after hospitality brand of African origin in the continent by stakeholders including governments, individuals, investors, and organizations desirous of a progressive turnaround of their existing hospitality facilities or establishing new ones.

The ICON Hotel Group is a fast-growing end-to-end African-grown hospitality hub that serves as a resource base for diverse core hospitality competencies across Africa and beyond.

Offering high-level consultancy and hospitality management solutions to several clients across Africa, the ICON Hotel Group stands as an industry leader in the conceptualization, actualization and management of successful hospitality projects across Africa.

Since taking over the hotel and Resorts, developments relating to Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in one year have vindicated the government’s decision to hand over management of the hospitality facility to the third manager.

ICON Hotel and Resorts Nigeria has applied its well-known expertise in fusing local cultures into service delivery on the African continent to introduce new initiatives in one year which has impacted on revenue generation and quality of services delivered to new and existing guests.

One year After

First, the present management has remodeled the Hotel’s service delivery and equipped staff with new knowledge and skills in hospitality, setting quality standards others are trying to emulate.

There is something of a consensus that if ICON Hotel and Resort Nigeria could achieve the level of success it has recorded in one year of managing the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, then more years on the saddle could significantly transform the fortunes of the hotel and also help in boosting the economy of Akwa Ibom state.

A renewal of the one-year contract by the government to allow for more years of stewardship by the current managers would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Giving account of his stewardship, Chairman of the Board of IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Udeme Ufot stated that the IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort in the last one year has been a reference point in terms of standard of service delivery and customer satisfaction.

He maintained that the transformation currently going on at the hotel has further enhanced the hospitality industry in Akwa Ibom, thus making the hotel a model for others.

Ufot maintained that the one year, has been a very trying period for the global tourism industry, Nigeria inclusive, on the heels of COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the industry, literally grounding activities and causing unquantifiable losses during the period of the various lockdowns around the world.

He noted that during the difficult period of the pandemic, IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort demonstrated resilience and ability not just to withstand the storm, but has adapted well to what is now known as the new normal in its operations.

According to him: “The hotel was able to maintain the delicate balance between keeping the business running optimally while ensuring public safety.

“We got our staff specially trained to be able to provide the usual services in the midst of a pandemic of the scope and magnitude of COVID-19, which has remained a mystery even to experts till now. The hotel introduced contactless services that enabled the staff to serve guests without bodily contact. This innovation earned for the hotel the commendation of our guests.”

He stated that the current management of the Hotel is satisfied with the progress recorded in one year and currently negotiating with the state government on a contract extension.

He explained further: “I cannot be specific on extension conditions but It will definitely be more than five years contract to manage the hotel.”

He was optimistic of a new IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resorts going forward, stating that everything was been put in place to ensure a five-star experience to new and existing guests that visit all through the year.

In a similar vein, Ufot commended the state governor, Udom Emmanuel for his tireless effort to bring peace to the state. He noted that the peace in Akwa Ibom is a factor that has made a state a major destination for business and leisure.

“Let us give honour to whom it is due. People want to visit Akwa Ibom because there are certain elements that make the state attractive and also easy to visit. As at today, Uyois probably the easiest place to visit from Abuja and Lagos, thanks to Ibom Air”

“Why do people want to visit Awka Ibom? The reason is that they can come here and feel safe. Thanks to our governor for making the state peaceful, safe to visit for conferences, and relax with family members. We may have a fantastic hotel and golf course, but if people do not feel safe, they will not come” he added

Renovations

The Hotel over the years has not witnessed major renovations as regards painting, indoor furniture transformation and some other infrastructures to suit its 5-five status.

The Hotel’s board chairman, Udeme Ufot noted that there are plans for the renovation and facelift of the hotel’s structures and facilities. The aim is to improve service delivery and enhance customer experience.

Corroborating this, the Chief Executive Officer, ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, Adetope Kayode explained further that: “Over the last one year, we have been managing the hotels, we have challenged ourselves aggressively at reconceptualising, planning, financing and structuring of the entire transactions required to fund the refurbishment of the hotel.

“We have been busy with the engineers, technicians, among others teams, looking at ways to refurbish the assets optimally. We have taken an entrepreneurial approach to the refurbishment of the hotel in the interest of the people of Akwa Ibom state. To ensure efficiency are realized in the process.

“We expect in the first quarter of 2022, full activities on the refurbishment effort will begin. Our intention is to complete the refurbishment in 12 months.”

Relationship with host communities

ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria last year commenced an intensive one-year human capital development programme at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, aimed at converting semi-skilled individuals to skilled personnel that can take up opportunities in hospitality and operate at managerial levels anywhere in the world.

The management training programme, with the objective to ensure a continuous supply of talented future leaders for sustainable growth in the hospitality sector, has its trainees drawn from the Hotel’s host communities, ICON employees and fresh graduates with leadership qualities, good communication skills, caring attitude and a track record of hard work.

Commenting on the programme aimed at developing indigenous talents and preparing them to take up opportunities across the globe, the Chief Executive Officer, ICON Hotel and Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode noted that the hotel started the management development programme as a way of giving youths of the state, especially those in the host communities’ an opportunity to learn and grow in highly specialized hospitality business.

According to him, “It is meant to expose them to best practices, train them on the job over an intense period of one year and give them an opportunity to get a foothold in the industry.

“When we talk about the prospect for employment, ICON Hotel group Africa in all its managed properties across the continent has various opportunities for employments for good students of that program which is merit-based and subject to performance.

“The whole idea is to encourage them to give their best and as they have adjudged to have performed at the end of programme gives them opportunities both in IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort and also in other properties management by ICON and other properties with other hotels managers in East Africa, Nigeria and across the continent that are partners to ICON.

“The opportunities are extensive in terms of what we can bring to the table for graduates of this programme and this hotel, definitely has opening for graduands of that programme.”

The state’s Commissioner for Culture and tourism, Mr. Orman Esin expressed delight that the Hotel’s management has taken up the initiative of training youths in the host communities, stressing that the state would benefit from the development programme.

