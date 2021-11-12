ORÍKÌ Group Launches Premier Training Institute, Franchising Opportunity

Leading wellness and spa company, ORÍKÌ Group, has officially opened its world-class academy, the ORÍKÌ Training Institute (OTI), and unveiled franchising opportunities to support existing and intending industry practitioners across Africa.

The launch which commemorates the sixth (6th) anniversary of the ORÍKÌ Group held physically in Victoria Island – Lagos, and was hosted virtually on Monday, November 1, 2021, with attendees from across the world. Gracing the event were distinguished guests and speakers, including Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals. Among the private sector experts and industry leaders present were Chiagozie Nwizu, Executive Director, Africa Franchise Institute (AFI), Dr. Dere Awosika, Chairman, Access Bank; Elaine Okeke Martin, President Spa and Wellness Association Africa and Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. All Covid-19 protocols were fully adhered to at the event.

In his keynote address, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi emphasized the ministry’s commitment to supporting MSMEs in the country and future franchises.

‘’I congratulate the ORÍKÌ global institute for not only identifying this immense opportunity but also investing in it and supporting the market entry of upcoming entrepreneurs. This benefits their company but more importantly aids in creating employment.’’

Also at the event, Dr. Dere Awosika highlighted the critical roles that SMEs play in the Nigerian economy and reiterated Access Bank’s commitment to supporting franchisees and working alongside ORÍKÌ. “Franchising helps SMEs because it has been proven in Nigeria, just as in other countries, that businesses operating the franchise model have the least failure rate because they are proven businesses,” said Dr. Awosika. “This makes them attractive to fund providers who cannot risk lending to start-ups.”

Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund also mentioned that ‘’ LSETF partnering with ORÍKÌ means we can fill a lot of the unemployment gap by providing a structured partnership that will make sure people get the right skills. Young people become more productive.’’

The First Lady of Lagos State – Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu in support of ORÍKÌ stated – ‘’We are proud of everything ORÍKÌ has achieved in its 6 years of existence. We commit to encouraging your efforts and strides every step of the way as you walk towards achieving the sustainable development goals. ‘’

Chiagozie Nwizu – Executive Director, Africa Franchise Institute (AFI) ‘’Talking about the ORÍKÌ Franchise Institute. The franchise institute is a pioneer thing ORÍKÌ has done. Not only creating opportunities for investors for people who want to have a piece of this very successful business but for them to get training professional training.’’

According to the pace-setting spa and wellness group, franchisees will leverage ORÍKÌ’s solid business model, established brand appeal, expansive distribution network, broad product line, and innovative technological solutions to strategically position themselves in the spa and wellness industry whether as newcomers or existing players. Furthermore, the OTI which is the first-of-its-kind indigenous training institute will offer comprehensive training and upskilling programs that will equip participants with the right knowledge to be their own boss.

“OTI will train thousands of individuals who want to start careers in the spa and wellness industry, thousands of mobile franchisees who will join the home service team and pamper individuals in their homes and offices, and management teams of ORÍKÌ spa Franchisees,” said Joycee Awosika, Founder, and CEO of ORÍKÌ Group. “We are contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5, and 8.”

ORÍKÌ is also on a mission to make entrepreneurs money through the franchise. The wellness industry is a lucrative one. The World Economic Forum has estimated that 40% of the jobs created post-COVID will be in care.

In the next 5 years the hope is for 1000 ORÍKÌ franchisees between physical locations and mobile franchisees Oriki is set to empower people and make money in this $128 Billion industry.

The highlight of the launch was the ribbon-cutting ceremony by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu to mark the grand opening of the ORÍKÌ Training Institute.

ORÍKÌ, a Nigerian word from the Yoruba tribe, meaning your crown, your heritage, and your inspiration is a product range created to make women and men ‘skinfident’ utilizing only the best, efficient and potent natural ingredients and skin secrets from the richest resource Continent in the world, Africa. ORÍKÌ Group comprises a chain of wellness spas, a farm to skin retail Product Company, and a wholesale & amenity product line for spas, hotels, and airlines.

