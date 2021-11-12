Johnnie Walker Opens Global Visitor Experience in Scotland

Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, has officially opened Johnnie Walker Princes Street, a stunning multi-sensory visitor experience nested in the heart of Scotland’s capital city.

Four and a half years in the making, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, a multi-million-pound attraction, is the largest single investment programme of its kind in Scotch whisky tourism. The experience is crowned by world-class rooftop bars, a terrace with breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline, an Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar stocked with 150 different whiskies, and the 1820 cocktail bar where drinks are paired with a carefully curated Michelin standard menu sourced from the four corners of Scotland.

Princes Street uses innovative technology to reimagine the traditional whisky tour experience. With more than 800 flavour combinations available in innovative dispensation systems, one person could visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street every day for more than two years and not have the same experience twice.

In a 90-minute tour, visitors will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate, while they learn about the fascinating 200-year-old Johnnie Walker history brought to life by actors.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street opened its doors to the public in early September, to showcase the magic of Scotch whisky to new generations of consumers from around the world.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

