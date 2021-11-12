IN PRAISE OF IDRIS WASE

Member, House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase does not need introduction in Nigerian politics and Plateau State in general. Since the time he joined politics to date, Wase has been contributing greatly towards enhancing legislative business that led to the passage of many bills for national development in the green chamber.

There is no gainsaying the fact, Ahmed Wase is a blessing to the good people of Wase federal constituency. He has proved beyond doubt that leadership is all about touching human lives in different ways. Through his good and purposeful leadership, Wase has built many schools to improve access to qualitative education and enhance schools’ enrollment.

In the area of youth empowerment, the deputy speaker has secured hundreds of jobs to his constituents in Civil Defence, FIRS, Army and other MDAs. This gesture has assisted greatly in poverty reduction. Wase also spearheaded the sponsoring of scholarship for many students, attracting infrastructural developments such as solar street light, hand pump and motorized solar borehole, construction of primary health care centres, building of skills acquisition centres, etc.

His wealth of experience spanning a long period of time in the legislature has shaped and fully prepared him for future arduous tasks. No wonder, as Chairman House Committee on Federal Character for eight years, he fought consistently to bridge the disparity and imbalances between various states and regions in terms of employment and infrastructural distribution.

Malam Bala Adamu Wase, Kaduna

