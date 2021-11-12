Group Calls for Referendum on Ogoniland

The National Union of Ogoni Students Intl. USA (NOUS INTL, USA), has called for a referendum on the status of Ogoni people of Rivers State in Nigeria.

The group, in a statement, jointly singed by its President, Mr. Pius B. Nwinee, General Secretary, Mr. Sampson B. Npimnee, Coordinator (CDHRAC Intl) USA, Mr. Cornelius J.S Dumerene, and Secretary General (CDHRAC Intl) USA, Mr. Toate Ganago, called on government to divorce Shell from the NNPC/Shell Joint Venture and bequeath Shell’s shares/ dividends to Mosop and Ogoni people.

The group then urged the Federal Government to conduct an optional referendum in Ogoni to determine it’s statues in the country.

It stated this in the statement dated November 1 and titled; “Exoneration Of Ken Saro-Wiwa And Eight Ogoni Activists, Not A Pre-Condition For Dialogue In Ogoni. We Urge FG To Conduct A Referendum”.

It said that the attention of the “National Union of Ogoni Students International (NUOS INTL USA), and Center for Democracy, Human Rights & Anti-Corruption ( CDHRAC) USA, formerly known as OLM have been drawn to the increasing political, economic, environmental instability and relentless cultism in Ogoni and her enclaves, incited and the recent running stomach visit to Aso Rock by some self-serving politicians, elders and chiefs.

“While we respect and honour our chiefs, elders and politicians, we, on behalf of MOSOP and Ogoni people at no time mandated or empowered any chief, elder or politician to hold any behind closed doors discussion or negotiation for pardon or clemency for Ken Saro -Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists, as such, we distance ourselves from such indignity and betrayal,” the group said.

They added that Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists were not criminals, but humble citizens and activists, who they said fought fearlessly for justice and fairness for themselves and their communities.

