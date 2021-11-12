FG Sets Up Task Force against Extortion of Passengers at Airports

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has set up a joint task force to stop extortion of air travellers and other corrupt activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

This was coming barely 48 hours after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) apprehended a staff of Arik Air for extortion of air travellers at the domestic wing of the airport, known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

THISDAY gathered from a confirmed source yesterday evening that the joint taskforce comprised Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police and Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The taskforce was inaugurated on Tuesday, but commenced work at the major airports across the country on Wednesday with a responsibility and rule of engagement to get rid of the airports of touts and touting activities, including apprehending officials who violate airport protocols or solicit for funds from any air traveller.

“The federal government set up a joint taskforce comprising the military and the paramilitary to ward off touts and touting activities at our airports, including the Lagos Airport. The team has commenced work immediately, but did not harass anyone in the cause of their duties. We need to rid our airports of corruption and I think the government has started well.”

American blogger, Sabbatical whose real name is Tommy El Forastero late October described the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos as “extremely corruption,” saying the airport facility and the activities going on there epitomised perfect detail of corruption.

Sabbatical tours the world and shares experience with followers. He lamented how airport staff requested money at different points at the Lagos airport.

“I have been around the world and I have never seen anything like this. I mean; it’s extremely corrupt. Picture corruption. The Nigerian airport, the Lagos airport is that very definition of corruption that would pop up in a dictionary. Literally everywhere”, he said.

The video going viral and the global response to it might have prompted FAAN on Tuesday to issue a statement announcing the arrest of the unnamed staff of Arik Air at GAT.

FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the arrest followed an emergency meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports.

Arik Air on Wednesday reacted to the alleged extortion by announcing the suspension of the staff.

A statement by the Spokesman of the airline, Mr. Adebanjii Ola said that the staff would remain suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation on the matter.

