2023: It’s Our Turn to Produce Governor, Says Kwara North Group

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum, a press group campaigning for power shift in Kwara State, has said that, it is the turn of the people of Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State to take the governorship slot in 2023.

Also, all the governorship aspirants of the two major political parties of APC and PDP in the zone have resolved to accept anyone of them that emerges as the candidate for the next election.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Lade, said that, “the Kwara North senatorial district has paid their dues to the two other senatorial districts by rallying support for them to occupy the governorship position of the state between 1999 till date in the governance of the state and hence it is their turn to reciprocate the gesture in the interest of justice and fair play”

Lade said that, the forum has commenced consultations with other stakeholders of the state so as to garner support for the move in order to move the state forward.

The conference was well attended by all the governorship aspirants from the Kwara north senatorial district of the state that cut across the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

Those in the APC are Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yamah and Alhaji Tajudeen Audu.

In the PDP include, Hon. Ahma Aliyu Pategi, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Issa Bio, Hon. Zakari Muhammed, Hon. Issa Bawa Adamu, Alhaji Abubakar Shamaki and Prof Issa Muhammad Gana.

He said that, “the consultations of the Forum to take the governorship slot of the state in the next general elections is based on the need for unity, equity and justice which remain a tool for sustainable growth and development of Kwara state”.

Lade who went down memory lane on the creation of the state in 1967 stated that, “the creation of the state was based on creating opportunities for people to be involved in the process of governance and give hope to every component of the new state for a new beginning and collective prosperity”.

He pointed out that, “Though not proportional, Kwara North like other zones has enjoyed the benefits of the existential fruits of unity, trust and mutual respect among the zones “.

Lade noted that, “We are therefore, one another brothers keepers and this is due to the great foundation that our forebearers have laid for a great state devoid of unnecessary rivalry and skepticism.

“It was this foundation that made it possible for Kwara North to solidly support political candidates from other political zones to be governors of the state since 1999 when Nigeria returned to civil rule.

“Our votes counted when the APP needed it to produce late Rear Admiral Mohammed Lawal as governor even though the late Admiral Lawal was from Kwara central and we had our own sons who equally wanted the slot.

“Our votes also counted when it was needed for Dr. Bukola Saraki and we ensured he got two terms, even though that meant Kwara Central was being in the saddle for 12 years

“Our votes equally counted when it was needed to produce Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed from Kwara South as governor and like we did for Dr. Bukola Saraki, we supported former govenror Ahmed for two terms and asserted that our votes counted for our brothers and sisters from the Central and South anytime they called on us on the bench mark of equity, justice and fair play.

“After our support for 24 solid years, by 2023, justice, equity and fair play demand that Kwara North should take the pilot seat in order to make Kwara state another Dubai in Nigeria especially as our state, more than ever before, needs a new beginning and a new choice”.

He opined that, the people of the Kwara North senatorial possesses distinguished personalities of good academics and characters that can be chosen to take the slot during the period.

Lade therefore called on other two senatorial districts in the state to join hands with the Kwara north senatorial district so as to ensure that the zone produces the next governor of the state come 2023.

Highlights of the event were the presence of the stakeholders forum chairmen of the Kwara Central and South where they pledged their support to the Kwara North agenda.

Also, all the governorship aspirants of the two major political parties at the event pledged to support any one among them that eventually emerged as the candidate for the 2023 polls in the state.

